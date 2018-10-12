Biker dies in N2 crash

A 30-year-old motorbike rider died in an accident on the N2 near the Cotswold Bridge at 5am on Friday morning.

According to police, the biker was riding together with another biker when the accident occurred.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said that the deceased, who is not being named until his family have been informed, veered off the road and collided into a pole.

“The deceased was riding his bike and his friend riding behind him. According to the witness, the driver of the bike lost control, veered off the and hit a pole,” he said.

“The friend stopped and went to assist however the rider died on the scene.”

Rheeder said that the road was partly closed while rescue workers and police were on the scene.

The bike will be taken to the police pound and the Accident Response Unit will be roped in to assist with the probe.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.