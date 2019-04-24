Rob Packham killed his wife 'to get out of a tight spot', says prosecutor

Rob Packham found himself in a "tight spot" between two women and attempted to extricate himself by killing his wife, the Cape Town High Court was told on Wednesday.

Presenting her closing arguments in the Constantia businessman's murder trial, prosecutor Susan Galloway quoted a phrase allegedly used by Packham in a conversation with his mistress: "I love my life, but not my wife."

Galloway focused on evidence of Packham's demeanour and movements on February 22 2018, when his wife Gill died, and the following days.

"The conduct of the accused … was not consistent with that of a reasonable person placed in the same situation," she said.

His behaviour included asking a colleague to provide him with an alibi for the morning of the murder. Packham claims the alibi was intended to help him surprise Gill with a new car for her coming birthday.

"Packham's work phone was in forwarding mode at several points in the day, making him unreachable. He later gave the police an incorrect PIN code for the same phone," said Galloway.