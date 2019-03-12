Rob Packham asked me to lie on day of wife's murder, says colleague

A former colleague of Rob Packham has testified that the businessman asked him to lie about his whereabouts on the day of his wife Gill’s death.

The 57-year-old Constantia man is accused of killing Gill and setting her remains alight in her car in February last year. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice in the high court in Cape Town.

Lodewyk Janse van Rensburg, former logistics manager at the beverage production company Twizzer in Bellville, took the witness stand on Tuesday.

He said Packham called him at 12.23pm on February 22 2018 and asked him to "lie" and tell whoever called that they had had a meeting at 8.30am at the production line. Packham was the general manager.