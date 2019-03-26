Wife-murder accused Rob Packham set to testify as state closes its case in his defence

Rob Packham, who is accused of murdering his wife, has almost three weeks to prepare his testimony after the high court in Cape Town postponed his trial.

The state closed its case on Monday and on Tuesday Packham's counsel, Craig Webster, called warrant officer Steven Young, of Diep River police station, to bolster his case. But the examination did not yielded any dramatic evidence.

Webster asked Young if he had commissioned a statement deposed by one of the state witnesses, Keanan Thomas, on February 23 2018.

Thomas made a statement to the police a day after the charred remains of Packham's wife Gill were recovered from her burning car near Diep River railway station.