ANC, DA pay tribute to 13 killed in KZN church collapse

By MATTHEW SAVIDES - 20 April 2019
The wall of a Pentecostal church in northern KZN collapsed on Thursday as heavy rains lashed the province. Thirteen people were killed.
Image: Supplied

Condolences have started to pour in for the families of the 13 people killed when a wall at a church in northern KwaZulu-Natal collapsed during a service on Thursday night.

Emergency services said the Pentecostal church, in the Dlangubo area of the uMhlathuze municipality, collapsed as heavy storms lashed parts of the province. Six people were also seriously injured and 10 suffered minor injuries.

KZN cooperative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was expected to visit the church on Friday.

Department spokesman Senzo Mzila said on Friday morning that disaster management teams were already on site.

The ANC and the DA both sent condolences following the tragedy.

“The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal sends its deepest condolences to the relatives of the 13 people who sadly lost their lives when the side wall of the Pentecostal church building... collapsed following heavy rainfall.

“We join hands alongside the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones at this poignant time of the Passover due to such a sudden and unexpected disaster. We join hands with them, acutely aware of the excruciating pain that they must be going through," the party said in a statement.

The DA’s Zwakele Mncwango also sent the party's condolences.

“We are sad to learn that 13 congregants who were gathered for a Passover session on Thursday night lost their lives. We are further urging those who will be travelling to further away places for Good Friday service to be vigilant on the roads, ensuring a safe return to their respective homes,” he said.

