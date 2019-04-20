ANC, DA pay tribute to 13 killed in KZN church collapse

Condolences have started to pour in for the families of the 13 people killed when a wall at a church in northern KwaZulu-Natal collapsed during a service on Thursday night.

Emergency services said the Pentecostal church, in the Dlangubo area of the uMhlathuze municipality, collapsed as heavy storms lashed parts of the province. Six people were also seriously injured and 10 suffered minor injuries.

KZN cooperative governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was expected to visit the church on Friday.

Department spokesman Senzo Mzila said on Friday morning that disaster management teams were already on site.