Here's what Easter means to Mboro

While many of us are braaing meat and spending time with our families, Pastor Mboro will hold a Good Friday service at his church to spread the word of God.

In a short Q&A Pastor Mboro told us how important Easter is to him:

Does Easter and Good Friday mean the same thing for you?

It’s a Passover. It’s the celebration of a death and resurrection. It is celebration of Jesus Christ, who brought salvation to the world.

What will you be doing this Easter?

I will be reviving my covenant with Christ and making sure that all our members understand what Jesus died and rose for. Also, why he came into this world.

Who is Jesus to you

Jesus is the son of God. Jesus is God. Jesus is my brother. My king and my saviour

What was the Good Friday tradition at home?

There will be no Good Friday as long as I’m alive that I will be absent from church. After that I will be with my family remembering what Christ is all about.

What is the one scripture that means the most to you?

John, chapter 3, verse 16

Did you go to Sunday School as a child?

Yes. My mom taught Sunday School at home because at church there was no Sunday School. She would gather all the children from church and take them home to teach them the bible verses.