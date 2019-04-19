News

KZN church collapse victims identified

By Orrin Singh - 19 April 2019
Forensic investigators assess the wall which caved in at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KZN on April 18 2019, killing 13 people.
Forensic investigators assess the wall which caved in at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KZN on April 18 2019, killing 13 people.
Image: Orrin Singh

The identities of the 13 worshippers who died when a wall at their church collapsed shortly after 10pm on Thursday have been revealed. 

A 13-year-old, Mthabela Andiswa, was the only male among the dead, and was the youngest victim. They all lost their lives at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KwaZulu-Natal following a violent storm which swept across the province, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction.

Crime scene investigators at the scene in the Heatonville area, near Empangeni in northern KZN, on April 19 2019.
Crime scene investigators at the scene in the Heatonville area, near Empangeni in northern KZN, on April 19 2019.
Image: Orrin Singh

The following list of names has been provided to TimesLIVE, including the areas the victims were from: 

  1. Samkelisiwe Mzila - Ulundi
  2. Lungi Mcambi - eSikhawini
  3. Nokuthula Hlongwane - Ulundi 
  4. Bongekile Masondo - eSikhawini
  5. Ntando Mlondi - eSikhawini
  6. Thandazo Dube - Ulundi
  7. Minenhle Mdluli - Ulundi
  8. Thule Ncube - eSikhawini
  9. Mthabela Andiswa - Maqhwakazi
  10. Thembi Mthabela - Maqhwakazi
  11. Alta Langa - Maqhwakazi
  12. Alice Mhlongo - eSikhawini
  13. Nonkanyiselo Shandu - Ulundi

A further five people were critically injured and taken to hospital, while 11 others with minor injuries were treated at the Ngwelezane Clinic in Empangeni.

Latest Videos

Likwithemba Booi
Hot cross buns 'put you over alcohol limit'

Most Read

X