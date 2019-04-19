KZN church collapse victims identified

The identities of the 13 worshippers who died when a wall at their church collapsed shortly after 10pm on Thursday have been revealed.

A 13-year-old, Mthabela Andiswa, was the only male among the dead, and was the youngest victim. They all lost their lives at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in northern KwaZulu-Natal following a violent storm which swept across the province, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction.