KZN church wall collapsed on area ‘reserved for sleeping women’

Labour minister Mildred Oliphantsaid on Friday that she was devastated by the deaths of 13 worshippers in KwaZulu-Natal, who died when a wall of their church collapsed shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

A further five people were critically injured and taken to hospital, while 11 others with minor injuries were treated at the Ngwelezane Clinic in Empangeni.

Speaking from the scene of the tragedy, Oliphant said: “It is with deep sadness that we have converged here to mourn the horrific incident that befell the Pentecostal Holiness Church on the eve of what was supposed to be a weekend of worship and spiritual revival.”