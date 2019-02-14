R335 road closed due to protest

Motorists have been advised to avoid the R335, as Ikamvelihle residents continue with a service delivery protest.

The protest started at about 8pm on Wednesday, when residents burnt a truck inside the municipal depot, and flared up again on Thursday morning, with two trucks being petrol-bombed.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said about 200 residents of Nomakanje in Ikamvelihle blocked the road leading to Addo with burning tyres and rubble.

He said the situation remained tense.

“Their motive is housing and sanitation issues. Public order police had to disperse the protesters [on Wednesday night] after a truck was burnt inside the municipal depot on the R335.

"The bus driver escaped unharmed.