R335 road closed due to protest
Motorists have been advised to avoid the R335, as Ikamvelihle residents continue with a service delivery protest.
The protest started at about 8pm on Wednesday, when residents burnt a truck inside the municipal depot, and flared up again on Thursday morning, with two trucks being petrol-bombed.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said about 200 residents of Nomakanje in Ikamvelihle blocked the road leading to Addo with burning tyres and rubble.
He said the situation remained tense.
“Their motive is housing and sanitation issues. Public order police had to disperse the protesters [on Wednesday night] after a truck was burnt inside the municipal depot on the R335.
"The bus driver escaped unharmed.
Residents have been protesting along the R335, Motherwell since Wednesday night. Police say the protests relate to housing and sanitation issues.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) February 14, 2019
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/8D8DApQU0s
“Things had calmed down by 10.30pm. However, it flared up again at about 6.30am after the R334 and R335 crossing was blocked by protesters with burning tyres,” Beetge said.
"Petrol bombs were thrown at two trucks, but only one was partially burnt when the petrol bomb landed inside the truck.”
Beetge said a courier vehicle had also been looted and burnt by the protesters on the R335.
“The looting of the vehicle was a pure criminal act and had nothing to do with them protesting against housing,” he said.
Police have been deployed on the R335 to monitor the situation.