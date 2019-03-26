Stolen firearm found hidden inside shack

A tip-off led police to finding a stolen firearm hidden inside a shack in Soweto-on-Sea on Monday.

The bust came after police received information about a firearm hidden behind the main house in Malibale Street.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre (OCC) raided the shacked at about 11pm on Monday.

"The shack behind the house was searched and the 9mm pistol, a magazine and three rounds of ammunition were found.

"The 20-year-old occupant of the shack was arrested. The firearm serial number was removed and it will be sent for forensic and ballistic analysis," he said.

“Based on the ballistic report, additional charges could be added when it is determined where the fireman was stolen and if it was used in other crimes.”

Motherwell Cluster Commander Major General Dawie Rabie said that it was one less illegal firearm on the streets.

"Suspects using and possessing illegal firearms to commit crimes will face the full force of the law," Rabie said.

"Our community is invited to give information about the location of these firearms so that the police can take them off the streets."

The man will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.