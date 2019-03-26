'Apple is selling us air now' - Five hilarious reactions to the Apple card

Apple on Monday launched its very own credit card with a twist.



The titanium Apple card will allow users to shop in locations where Apple Pay is not accepted. The card is different from most credit cards as it has no card number, no CVV security code nor an expiry date or even signature.



The card will be accessible through the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and promises to help customers to live a better financial life.



Apple said the card will offer a rewards programme in the form of Daily Cash. The rewards programme will give back a percentage of each purchase made by the customer. The Daily Cash will be added to the customer's Apple credit card.



The new credit card will also come without fees and with low interest rates. The card will be made available in the US during their summer.



Apple's card got many on social media excited, even though some felt like they were "being sold air", and others hoping Apple could try a bit harder with the innovations.

There were generally five kinds of reactions: