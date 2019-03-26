'Apple is selling us air now' - Five hilarious reactions to the Apple card
Apple on Monday launched its very own credit card with a twist.
The titanium Apple card will allow users to shop in locations where Apple Pay is not accepted. The card is different from most credit cards as it has no card number, no CVV security code nor an expiry date or even signature.
The card will be accessible through the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and promises to help customers to live a better financial life.
Apple said the card will offer a rewards programme in the form of Daily Cash. The rewards programme will give back a percentage of each purchase made by the customer. The Daily Cash will be added to the customer's Apple credit card.
The new credit card will also come without fees and with low interest rates. The card will be made available in the US during their summer.
Apple's card got many on social media excited, even though some felt like they were "being sold air", and others hoping Apple could try a bit harder with the innovations.
There were generally five kinds of reactions:
It's an excitement competition!
As I sit here watching the Apple keynote, I can’t help wondering: Am I the person way too excited about a new credit card or the person next to them staring? #AppleEvent— Patrick Holmes (@holmesp) March 26, 2019
Nice, but where's the self-driving cars at?
Apple card looks pretty good, but when are they going to release some new hardware, say like self driving flying cars?— Jimmy Gambier (@jgambier) March 26, 2019
So this is innovation?
The true innovation in the Apple card is Apple offering something cool for free— Alexandre Delaigue (@adelaigue) March 26, 2019
I'd still buy it
No late fee, no annual fee, no interest, no over the limit fee, no card number, no expiration date, no CVC number, no barcode, no name. Apple is selling us Air and I’m totally signing up!!! #AppleCard #AppleEvent— Matny (@matny) March 25, 2019
So Apple just released their own credit card with zero fees.? Now time to go buy the whole Apple store.— Mauricio’s 2 cents (@EspinozaME99) March 26, 2019
So many questions
This is like having a line of credit with your drug dealer. Is @tim_cook gonna come round and break your legs if you default on repayment? #AppleCard https://t.co/EwezCJM7XG— Dr Christopher Markou (@cpmarkou) March 26, 2019