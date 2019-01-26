FILM

The father and son behind 'Beautiful Boy'

Jessamy Calkin interviews the real-life characters whose story of drug addiction is now an award-nominated film

Jessamy Calkin interviews the father and son whose journey through years of crystal meth addiction lies behind the film Beautiful Boy In his 2007 memoir Tweak, Nic Sheff describes an experiment with flies performed by a scientist in San Francisco, who created a small corridor infused with a vapour of alcohol and cocaine that the flies could inhale if they chose to.

