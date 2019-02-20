Private dagga use a minefield for employers
Lingering effects pose workplace dangers but staff can refuse to be tested
JGS, together with Ampath, hosted a panel discussion at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s offices on Tuesday, outlining the basic characteristics of dagga and the physical effects on an individual.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.