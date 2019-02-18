Dagga worth R4m seized on Eastern Cape roads

About R4m worth of dagga destined for Cape Town was intercepted by Eastern Cape police at the weekend.

Four people were arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the latest busts occurred at 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday night, respectively.

In these two incidents, 82 bags of dagga, worth about R2m in total, were found hidden in two trailers.

Govender said this followed a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, which saw the launch of a multidisciplinary operation between Eastern Cape police and the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks.

“Late on Sunday afternoon, information was received of several vehicles that would be transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town through Fort Beaufort.

"At about 9.30pm, the first trailer was found abandoned on the side of the road and, by 10.30pm, the second one was found. Each trailer contained between 38 and 44 bags of dagga, with a street value of approximately R2m,” she said.