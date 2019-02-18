Dagga worth R4m seized on Eastern Cape roads
The haul is believed to have been destined for the Western Cape
About R4m worth of dagga destined for Cape Town was intercepted by Eastern Cape police at the weekend.
Four people were arrested.
Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the latest busts occurred at 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday night, respectively.
In these two incidents, 82 bags of dagga, worth about R2m in total, were found hidden in two trailers.
Govender said this followed a tip-off on Sunday afternoon, which saw the launch of a multidisciplinary operation between Eastern Cape police and the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks.
“Late on Sunday afternoon, information was received of several vehicles that would be transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town through Fort Beaufort.
"At about 9.30pm, the first trailer was found abandoned on the side of the road and, by 10.30pm, the second one was found. Each trailer contained between 38 and 44 bags of dagga, with a street value of approximately R2m,” she said.
“Moth balls were used to camouflage the smell.”
Govender said no arrests had been made in these incidents.
A further R1.5m worth of dagga was confiscated in separate incidents on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Govender said at about 11.30pm on Saturday, police officials from the Indwe police station were conducting crime prevention duties when they spotted a Quantum minibus.
“As they were patrolling along Voortrekker Street, they noticed a Toyota Quantum pulling a trailer.
"They stopped the vehicle and on further investigation it was found that the trailer was loaded with 19 large bags of dagga,” she said.
The taxi was travelling from Ntabankulu to Cape Town.
Govender said two suspects, aged 31 and 27, were arrested.
At about 4.30am on Sunday, the East London K9 Unit noticed a vehicle making an illegal turn on Moore Street, Quigney.
“They managed to pull over the vehicle a few streets away.
"During a search of the vehicle, they saw black bags packed to the roof of the VW Polo Vivo, and on further investigation, discovered that it was dagga.
"The boot was also packed to capacity,” Govender said.
“Sixteen bags of dagga, with an estimated street value of R500,000, were recovered."
The driver and passenger were arrested.
The four suspects will appear in their respective magistrate's courts in the districts where they were arrested.