News

Kelly Bain murder accused in court

PREMIUM
By Zizonke May - 05 February 2019

Sizwe Jika, 27, who police have described as an habitual criminal, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder, housebreaking with the intention to commit robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...

Most Read

X