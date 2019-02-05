Leon Hugo photo exhibition at GFI

Nelson Mandela Bay photographer Leon Hugo turned his lens to the east for his exhibition Essence of India opening at the GFI Art Gallery on Friday February 8.

The results of his photographic pilgrimages to this country will be on show to the public from Saturday February 9 to Saturday February 23 although the opening night on Friday is by invitation only.

Proceeds from sales will go to Northwood Children’s Hospice, a Port Elizabeth residential and educational facility which helps seriously ill children.

Hugo said he had loved his visits to this colourful land, visiting the flatlands further south in 2016 and 2017 as well as in September 2018 when he also headed north to the Himalayas on the Indian border with Pakistan and Tibet.

These travels sparked his photographic creativity and the result is a solo exhibition of images captured on the trips.

The Himalayas in particular were an eye-opener, he said, as the saturated colours and extremely clear skies were a photographer’s dream.

Hugo returned home with thousands of images of rugged mountains, barren deserts, colourful prayer flags, Buddhist monks going about their daily tasks and much more.

Heading further south, he found the more densely populated parts of the country no less colourful a subject.

He has had selected photographs printed in a shallow landscape format in two sizes and many are already – before the exhibition even opens – sold.

“I wanted to make it affordable so the photographs are on sale for R200 and R400, depending on the size, because at the end of the day it is to raise funds for the hospice,” Hugo said.

He said he had a soft spot for the Mount Croix centre since visiting it with the late Marie Rose Windels and watching the work she did there with the children.

“The hospice is not only for dying children, it is also there to help children to live well,” Hugo said.

GFI gallery hours are 10am to 4pm on weekdays and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Further information on Northwood Children’s Hospice from Maureen Lamb, 041-373-3072 or 071-603-6162; further information on the exhibition from GFI, 041-586-3973.