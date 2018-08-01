Emotional tributes at Bain’s funeral
Mourners softly wept for slain PE mom
Mourners wept softly at the funeral service for the young Port Elizabeth mother who was stabbed to death by an intruder in her Port Elizabeth townhouse last week. The Legacy Life Ministries Church in Kabega Park was packed to capacity on Tuesday afternoon with friends and family of Kelly Bain, 26, with others unable to fit inside.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.