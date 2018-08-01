Emotional tributes at Bain’s funeral

Mourners softly wept for slain PE mom

Mourners wept softly at the funeral service for the young Port Elizabeth mother who was stabbed to death by an intruder in her Port Elizabeth townhouse last week. The Legacy Life Ministries Church in Kabega Park was packed to capacity on Tuesday afternoon with friends and family of Kelly Bain, 26, with others unable to fit inside.

