Campaign to help slain mom’s children
Children, concerned residents as well as family and friends of Bain and her fiancé march for justice
Former school friends of the young Port Elizabeth mother murdered in her Brymore home last week have started a crowd-funding campaign to help her family and two young children.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.