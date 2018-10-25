PE cellphone tower items destined for Zimbabwe confiscated, man arrested

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the discovery was made at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

“The bus was seen in the Colchester area, leaving the Bay.

“Police officials signalled to the driver to stop at the nearby Kinklebos police station for a standard random stop-and-search.

“The driver complied and stopped at the police station,” he said.

“On searching the bus, four very large solar panels were found in a compartment and 13 cellphone tower batteries in the trailer. All the goods are believed to have been stolen from several cellphone towers around the Bay area, as far as Rocklands.

“The passenger was arrested and during this process attempted to bribe the police official with R17,000 in cash. He faces additional charges of bribery and corruption.”

Asked where the bus was heading, Beetge confirmed that it was travelling to Zimbabwe.

In August, another three suspects were arrested when Kinkelbos police stopped a white Toyota Hilux bakkie, missing the back number plate, on the N2 near Colchester.

The men tried to run away after being pulled over.

Police found eight cellphone tower back-up batteries and equipment used to break into the towers, such as an angle grinder and crowbar.