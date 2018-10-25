'I'm depressed‚ I'm losing it'- HHP's heart-wrenching words in his final hours

Those close to hip-hop star Jabulani Tsambo fondly known as HHP have reportedly detailed how he spoke about feelings of hopelessness and how he felt his life was spiraling out of control in the days before his death.

The star died at his Johannesburg home on Wednesday his wife, well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi, confirmed.

"Yes‚ yes‚ it's true. I am with the family at the moment‚" a traumatised Sengadi said.

According to Sowetan the hip-hop veteran is suspected to have taken his own life and that his body was discovered in his bedroom by his helper.

The paper states that in HHP's last few hours, he had spoken of how he was "losing it".

"I'm depressed. I'm going out of control. I'm losing it‚" he apparently said before taking his last bow.

Listen to an interview with HHP here: