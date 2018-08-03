Three arrested with cellphone tower batteries

Three suspects were arrested on Friday morning for possession of stolen cellphone tower batteries.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the three men were arrested after Kinkelbos police members spotted a suspicious white Toyota Hilux bakkie with a missing back number plate on the N2 near Colchester at about 7am.

“After the vehicle was forced to pull over, five male suspects attempted to run away. Three were arrested close to the vehicle and two managed to evade arrest,” he said.

“On searching the vehicle, eight cellphone tower backup batteries were found as well as equipment used to break into the towers such as an angle grinder and crowbar.”

Beetge said the police’s Airwing helicopter and K9 Unit were deployed in an attempt find the remaining two suspects.

“The three suspects aged 28, 37 and 40 that were arrested will be charged for possession of stolen goods, damaging of infrastructure, and possession of housebreaking equipment,” he said.

The three are expected to appear in the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, welcomed the arrested.

“We are following up all leads and will be making more arrests soon. Damaging of infrastructure is a very serious offence and perpetrators can face lengthy sentences when found guilty,” he said.

“Cellphone networks form a vital part of our modern infrastructure and SAPS will continue to focus on criminals that aim to damage and disrupt it.”