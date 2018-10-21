News

WATCH | Tempers flare outside Timothy Omotoso's church

By Devon Koen - 21 October 2018

Members of various political parties and civil organizations have converged outside the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in Govan Mbeki Avenue in North End to shut down the church in light of the ongoing Timothy Omotoso trial.

The charismatic Nigerian pastor Omotoso, 60, is facing a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

The group, calling themselves the Nelson Mandela Bay Citizens in Unity, include in the ANCYL, ANC Women’s League, SAFTU and the EFF among others.

Approximately 100 people began gathering outside the church just after 8am to implement the shutdown.

