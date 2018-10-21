WATCH | Tempers flare outside Timothy Omotoso's church
Members of various political parties and civil organizations have converged outside the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in Govan Mbeki Avenue in North End to shut down the church in light of the ongoing Timothy Omotoso trial.
Tempers flaring outside #TimothyOmotoso’s JDI church in North End where a group of protesters are calling for the church to be shutdown in light of the #OmotosoTrial #JDIShutdown @HeraldPE pic.twitter.com/FI43dQmB7M— Devon Koen (@Sparkey13) October 21, 2018
The charismatic Nigerian pastor Omotoso, 60, is facing a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.
The group, calling themselves the Nelson Mandela Bay Citizens in Unity, include in the ANCYL, ANC Women’s League, SAFTU and the EFF among others.
Approximately 100 people began gathering outside the church just after 8am to implement the shutdown.
Protesters outside the JDI church in Govan Mbeki Avenue cheer as the church pulls down its shutters #JDIShutdown #OmotosoTrial #TimothyOmotoso pic.twitter.com/lj0cpNAFcH— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) October 21, 2018