‘They want to kill us’

State witnesses in rape trial tell of graphic threats received by mystery SMS warning of dire consequences for testifying against flamboyant pastor

They want to kill us because we are telling people what really happened to us. Those chilling words were written by one of the young women expected to testify against charismatic preacher Timothy Omotoso at his rape trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

