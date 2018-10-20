Zondi pours out gratitude for support

The first witness in the Timothy Omotoso trial on Friday thanked the public for the support she had received.

Cheryl Zondi, 22, stoically spent three days in the witness stand this week with many calling her incredibly brave.

Her Friday message read: “To everyone showing their support, I am so overwhelmed! I do not know where to begin. I cannot believe the amount of support I am receiving, let alone the fierce, passionate level of support that is being shown by multitudes of women and men alike.

“So many of you have taken time out of your daily routines to show your support and I am in absolute awe.

“Being a woman in this world is a challenging task and we find ourselves having to defend our dignity on a daily basis, so whatever battle I am fighting is the same battle every other woman is fighting.

“Thank you so much for your love, unwavering support and fervent prayers. I plead that we keep up the same level of fierce support as fellow survivors continue to take the stand.”