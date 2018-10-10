Burnt body and human remains found in Kwadwesi
A charred body and human remains, believed to be that of a missing couple, were found in Kwadwesi on Wednesday morning following a police search.
The discovery comes after a search for Mountain Sipho Taule, 60, and his wife Jeanette Taule, 55, who had been reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.
By 9am on Wednesday, police found the charred remains on an informal dump site near the house and suspected human bones in a burnt out area alongside the house.
According to officials, the couple's mentally handicapped 22-year-old son, Wonga Taule, is also missing and being sought by police.
The house, situated in Mti Street, in Kwadwesi, is near the Tyhilulwazi Senior Secondary School.
The badly burnt body was found along the school fence, about 70m from the house.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the alarm was raised after friends went to the police to ask for assistance, as the son was not letting them into the house.
“On Tuesday the area councillor contacted police after she was alerted by concerned residents about a couple who live at a house in the street but had not been seen for several days.
“Every time friends went to the house to speak to the couple, the son would refuse to let them inside, ” Beetge said.
“Police were alerted at about 2:30pm. When they arrived at the house, the son was gone and the door locked. Officials forced the front door open and went into the house.
“Dried blood stations were found inside but at that stage it was unclear if it was human blood or how it had gotten there.”
Beetge said a search for the three was launched at about 4.30pm that day.
“Detectives worked until the late hours of Tuesday night and visited all known locations where the family could be. All reports came back from family and friends that they were last seen several days ago,” he said.
The search was called off until first light on Wednesday when the remains were found.
“The K9 unit and several police members combed the bushy area opposite the house as well as the immediate surroundings.
“Shortly before 9am, a badly burnt body was located on an informal tip alongside the (Tyhilulwazi Senior Secondary) school. Forensic experts were called to the scene and during the investigation, suspected human remains were found in a burnt area alongside the house.”
Asked if there were burn marks where the body had been located on the tip, Beetge said that it appeared the person had been burnt at another location and dumped there.
“At this stage we are looking for the son. He is confirmed to be mentally challenged and we are attempting to track him down,” Beetge said.
Asked if the son was a suspect, Beetge said that Wonga was a person of interest.
“He is mentally challenged so we are concerned about his well-being and also trying to establish what exactly transpired,” he added.
Beetge confirmed that the body and remains were thought to be that of Mountain and Jeanette.
“Only when forensic results come back will we know for sure however at this stage we suspect it is them,” he added.
A case of double murder and missing persons is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Poppie Ngcakana on 083 651 9876.