Burnt body and human remains found in Kwadwesi

A charred body and human remains, believed to be that of a missing couple, were found in Kwadwesi on Wednesday morning following a police search.

The discovery comes after a search for Mountain Sipho Taule, 60, and his wife Jeanette Taule, 55, who had been reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

By 9am on Wednesday, police found the charred remains on an informal dump site near the house and suspected human bones in a burnt out area alongside the house.

According to officials, the couple's mentally handicapped 22-year-old son, Wonga Taule, is also missing and being sought by police.

The house, situated in Mti Street, in Kwadwesi, is near the Tyhilulwazi Senior Secondary School.

The badly burnt body was found along the school fence, about 70m from the house.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the alarm was raised after friends went to the police to ask for assistance, as the son was not letting them into the house.

“On Tuesday the area councillor contacted police after she was alerted by concerned residents about a couple who live at a house in the street but had not been seen for several days.

“Every time friends went to the house to speak to the couple, the son would refuse to let them inside, ” Beetge said.

“Police were alerted at about 2:30pm. When they arrived at the house, the son was gone and the door locked. Officials forced the front door open and went into the house.

“Dried blood stations were found inside but at that stage it was unclear if it was human blood or how it had gotten there.”

Beetge said a search for the three was launched at about 4.30pm that day.