Charred human remains found

The charred remains of a body were found in a field in front of Algoa Scrap Metal in Perl Road, Korsten, at about 2pm on Monday.

The remains were found by a person passing the field who, in turn, alerted police.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was burnt beyond recognition making it difficult to identify the deceased.

“We are requesting the assistance of the community in tracing the identity or next-of-kin of a person who was found burnt to death in an open field in Korsten," she said.

“It is alleged that there was a fire in the bushes the previous evening and it is suspected the person may have been sleeping in the bush when he burnt.”

Naidu said an inquest case had been opened pending further investigation.

“At this stage, it appears that there was no foul play but we will know more as the investigation continues,” she added.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the person is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Stephen Bustin on 082 303 0572.