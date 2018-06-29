PE man arrested for ex-girlfriend's murder

A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend, loading her lifeless body into a car and then burning her corpse in an open field.

Details of the gruesome murder emerged during a week long investigation by detectives from the Motherwell Police Station.

The remains of Azintle Feni, 25, were found hidden in bushes in Motherwell – only five days after her parents reported her missing.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that a 26-year-old man was arrested early on Friday morning after showing police where the charred body of Feni was hidden.

“They [the family] told police that the last time they saw her was when she told them that she was going to a party. On Monday [June 25] when she still did not come home after several days, they reported her missing.”

Beetge said that since Monday, Motherwell Detectives worked around the clock searching all known places that she could be while following up several leads.

By Thursday, detectives called all relatives and friends in for questioning.