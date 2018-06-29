PE man arrested for ex-girlfriend's murder
Port Elizabeth woman's charred remains found hidden in the bush
A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend, loading her lifeless body into a car and then burning her corpse in an open field.
Details of the gruesome murder emerged during a week long investigation by detectives from the Motherwell Police Station.
The remains of Azintle Feni, 25, were found hidden in bushes in Motherwell – only five days after her parents reported her missing.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that a 26-year-old man was arrested early on Friday morning after showing police where the charred body of Feni was hidden.
“They [the family] told police that the last time they saw her was when she told them that she was going to a party. On Monday [June 25] when she still did not come home after several days, they reported her missing.”
Beetge said that since Monday, Motherwell Detectives worked around the clock searching all known places that she could be while following up several leads.
By Thursday, detectives called all relatives and friends in for questioning.
“This led them to a suspected male’s house in Indwe Street, Ikamvelihle at about midday. At this premises a blue Mazda was found in the yard and traces of blood was discovered in the vehicle,” he said.
“Further information lead them also to another house in Ikamvelihle where the suspect regularly used a room. In that room more blood stains were found on the bed.”
Beetge said that forensic evidence was collected from both the vehicle and the room.
“With further investigation and interrogation of the suspect, he led police to a location deep inside the bushes next to Chalumna Street, Motherwell, where the charred remains [of Feni] were found.”
Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie expressed his appreciation for the good detective work that was done.
“We have utilised our experienced detectives in Motherwell to solve this case and to find closure for the family of the murder victim.
The suspect will face the full force of the law for his actions.”
The suspect will make a first appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
