Port Elizabeth escapee in court for murder and robbery

The man who escaped from Walmer Police two weeks ago has been charged with Ann Smit's murder

By Gareth Wilson - 05 October 2018
Court room. File picture
The murder suspect who was re-arrested in Aliwal North earlier this week after escaping, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sizwe Jika, 27, who had been described by police as extremely dangerous, was wanted in connection with the murder of Ann Smit, 86.

Smit, who later died, was beaten with a hammer or axe inside her Kamma Park home in May during an apparent house robbery.

Jika was charged for escaping as well as Smit’s murder and the robbery.

He was remanded in custody until Monday when he will reappear for further charges to be added.

Jika, who was arrested while walking in Adam Road, Charlo, was taken to the Walmer police station on September 21 but he escaped through a window after his fingerprints were taken.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was arrested in the Aliwal North central business district, nearly 500km from Port Elizabeth.

Naidu said Port Elizabeth detectives intend to oppose bail.

“When he appears in court on Monday, the additional charges of seven burglaries will be added,” she said.

“Detectives are still working on information and are looking to see if he is connected to any other unsolved crimes across the Bay.

This will take time as detectives are liaising with other branches to ascertain if he is possibly linked to crimes in other areas as well.”

Jika well be held at a police station in Port Elizabeth until Monday when he will reappear in the same court.

