Port Elizabeth escapee in court for murder and robbery

The murder suspect who was re-arrested in Aliwal North earlier this week after escaping, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sizwe Jika, 27, who had been described by police as extremely dangerous, was wanted in connection with the murder of Ann Smit, 86.

Smit, who later died, was beaten with a hammer or axe inside her Kamma Park home in May during an apparent house robbery.

Jika was charged for escaping as well as Smit’s murder and the robbery.

He was remanded in custody until Monday when he will reappear for further charges to be added.

Jika, who was arrested while walking in Adam Road, Charlo, was taken to the Walmer police station on September 21 but he escaped through a window after his fingerprints were taken.