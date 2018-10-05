Mother released on bail after allegedly dumping child

The young mother who allegedly abandoned her baby inside a cement pipe on a dumpsite has been released on a R1 000 bail.

This comes after a delay in the postmortem, which was only done this week - almost two weeks after the child died.

Asanda Pityana, 26, appeared in court on Thursday but the case was remanded to Friday.

At the bail application, in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court, Pityana was charged with attempted murder and child abandonment.

The baby died on September 24, while receiving treatment at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the postmortem showed that the cause of death was abdominal sepsis.

“The investigating officer has testified as to what the doctors cause of death findings are,” she said.