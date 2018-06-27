Elderly PE mom dies in hospital

The elderly Port Elizabeth woman who was brutally beaten with a hammer by two men who attacked her inside her Kamma Park home last month has died.

Ann Smit, 86, was found lying in a pool of blood inside her Martha Street, Kamma Park, home about four weeks ago.

Ann passed away in Greencares Hospital shortly before 9am on Wednesday from head injuries sustained during the brutal attack.

Since the incident, police have still been trying to locate the two men who evade capture.

Ann’s son Andre, 59, from Alberton in Gauteng, said that the family were coping with the death. “We are all very sad about this attack but we noticed her condition deteriorate in the recent weeks.

She was discharged about a week after the attack but re-admitted a few days later after there were complications. Over the past two weeks, her condition just started to deteriorate in hospital.”

Andre described his mother as a strong and resilient woman - who raised six boys and was the grandmother of nine children.

“She was much loved and a very devoted mother. For the past eleven years she has been a widow and was being cared for by one of my brothers who lives in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

“The family is spread out across the country and have been in and out of the Port Elizabeth since the attack.

Many have since left to go back home but managed to say their goodbye’s earlier this week when her condition just got to such a bad state.”