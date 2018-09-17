Police identify murder suspect found hanging in holding cells

The murder suspect who was found dead in the Swartkops police holding cells on Friday has been identified as Xolile Booi.

Booi, 44, had been due to appear in court on Monday alongside Masixole Dlaku, 40, for the murder of Nothemba Mali, 31.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Mali’s body was found dumped in a canal near the Swartkops River on September 9.

She had been stabbed.

The two were arrested on Thursday and Dlaku entered into a plea agreement with the state.

He was kept at the Motherwell police station, away from Booi.

Dlaku was found hanging in the police holding cells on Friday.

“It appears that the two men met the woman [Mali] while they were out partying for the better part of the day. They seemed to have met while out and all three then went visiting various taverns in the area before they went back to one of the men’s homes,” he said.

“It is alleged that the murder took place at the house and the two allegedly took her body and dumped her in the nearby canal.”

Dlaku appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning and was charged for the murder.

He will remain in custody and is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court again on September 27 however Beetge said the case might be transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court due to the nature of the attack.