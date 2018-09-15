Murder suspect found hanging in police holding cells
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a murder suspect in police holding cells on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.