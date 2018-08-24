Jonas: Zuma fired Nene because he refused to sign off on nuke deal

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was fired by former president Jacob Zuma because he refused to sign off on the nuclear deal‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the Zondo commission into state capture on Friday.

Jonas said the Guptas had informed him that Nene was to be fired and outlined how they had attempted to recruit him to act as their man in the Treasury.

Jonas said he had informed Nene that he was to be fired when they met on a balcony of the Treasury building in Pretoria.

They had met on the balcony because they believed the department had been bugged by rogue security operatives.

“He suggested he should resign‚ because he was going to be fired in any event‚” Jonas told the commission.