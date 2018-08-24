Hawks tried to sabotage Gupta bribe case claims Mcebisi Jonas

Mcebisi Jonas has made a bombshell revelation at the state capture commission of inquiry about how the Hawks tried to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy minister of finance said the head of the Hawks anti-corruption unit allegedly tried to force him to sign a false statement to halt the police investigation into the Guptas attempt to promote him to finance minister in October 2015.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told Judge Raymond Zondo that he refused to sign a draft statement presented to him by Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi who said they wanted to “kill the case” as it was a “DA matter”.