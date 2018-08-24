Ajay Gupta allegedly threatened to kill Mcebisi Jonas if he ever disclosed the offer to make him finance minister and pay him a R600-million bribe.

Jonas did it anyway – first in a public statement and then to former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Times Select understands that when Jonas takes the oath before Judge Raymond Zondo on Friday‚ he will‚ for the first time‚ publicly provide a full account of the meeting in October 2015‚ including how Gupta allegedly threatened him after he declined the bribe offer.

Jonas will be the second witness at the state-capture commission of inquiry.

For almost three years‚ Jonas’s life has been on hold.

On October 23‚ 2015‚ the then deputy finance minister went to the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank thinking he would be meeting former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane.

A short while later‚ Duduzane took Jonas to the Gupta compound‚ where businessman Fana Hlongwane also arrived.

Jonas will tell Zondo about his encounter with a Gupta brother‚ whom he believes was Ajay‚ and the astonishing conversation that ensued.

It turned out to be a bizarre screening interview so that Gupta could decide whether Jonas was worthy of being their lackey after Nhlanhla Nene would be fired as finance minister.

At the time‚ Jonas was also chairman and non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation‚ so capturing him would have been a two-for-one bonanza.

He was so disturbed and deflated by the Guptas’ audacity that he wanted to resign.

A few days later‚ Jonas confided in Pravin Gordhan‚ then minister of co-operative governance‚ who talked him out of resigning and convinced him to do what would be in the best interests of the country.

The next day he told Nene that his head was on the chopping block and what Gupta had said.

Despite both Jonas and Nene being dispirited‚ they resolved to stay in their posts and fight on.

All three would eventually lose their jobs as former president Jacob Zuma purged the principal opponents of state capture to deliver the National Treasury to the Guptas.

Ironically‚ Gupta’s offer to Jonas in 2015‚ and Zuma’s decision to fire him and Gordhan in March 2017‚ are perhaps the two main triggers of the public push-back against state capture that led to the president ultimately being recalled.

Five months after the Saxonwold meeting‚ Jonas made a public statement confirming that the Guptas tried to buy his loyalty.