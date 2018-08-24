News

IN FULL | Mcebisi Jonas's explosive statement to the state capture inquiry

By TimesLIVE - 24 August 2018
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the State Capture Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has dropped several explosive bombshells in his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture on Friday.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told the commission how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.

The former deputy minister of finance also described how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that then president Jacob Zuma would do anything they told him to.

Read the affidavit in full:

