Mcebisi Jonas faces tough grilling at State Capture Inquiry
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions to determine whether it is true that the Gupta family wanted to bribe him to accept an offer to become finance minister, when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Friday.
Advocate Phillip Mokoena will be leading evidence and is expected to ask Jonas detailed questions on how the Guptas allegedly offered him, in 2015, the job of finance minister and a R600,000 bribe that would balloon to R600m should he accept.
Jonas has recalled events of November 27 2015, when he met former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, who took him to the Gupta’s Saxonwold home.
The Sunday Times first reported in March 2016 that the Guptas had offered Jonas the finance minister job if he agreed to certain conditions, which included pushing for the approval of the controversial nuclear deal and getting rid of some senior officials at the Treasury.
After the story broke, Jonas issued a statement saying: “Members of the Gupta family offered me the position of minister of finance to replace then minister Nene.
“I rejected this out of hand.”
It later emerged, when Jonas was interviewed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, that he was allegedly offered R600,000 in cash, with a promise that the remainder of the R600m bribe would be transferred to an account of his choice.
In the meeting, where Duduzane and arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane were said to be present, Ajay Gupta allegedly told him they would make him finance minister.
Madonsela’s report further stated that “according to Mr Jonas, Mr A Gupta indicated that the National Treasury was a stumbling block to the family’s business ambitions”.
The commission of inquiry is headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Ajay Gupta has repeatedly denied ever having a meeting with Jonas.
Hlongwane’s lawyer, Jaap Cilliers, told the commission on Monday that his client wanted to cross-examine Jonas.
He has denied arranging or being present at the meeting with the Guptas.