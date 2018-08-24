Mcebisi Jonas faces tough grilling at State Capture Inquiry

The Sunday Times first reported in March 2016 that the Guptas had offered Jonas the finance minister job if he agreed to certain conditions, which included pushing for the approval of the controversial nuclear deal and getting rid of some senior officials at the Treasury.

After the story broke, Jonas issued a statement saying: “Members of the Gupta family offered me the position of minister of finance to replace then minister Nene.

“I rejected this out of hand.”

It later emerged, when Jonas was interviewed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, that he was allegedly offered R600,000 in cash, with a promise that the remainder of the R600m bribe would be transferred to an account of his choice.

In the meeting, where Duduzane and arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane were said to be present, Ajay Gupta allegedly told him they would make him finance minister.

Madonsela’s report further stated that “according to Mr Jonas, Mr A Gupta indicated that the National Treasury was a stumbling block to the family’s business ambitions”.

The commission of inquiry is headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Ajay Gupta has repeatedly denied ever having a meeting with Jonas.

Hlongwane’s lawyer, Jaap Cilliers, told the commission on Monday that his client wanted to cross-examine Jonas.

He has denied arranging or being present at the meeting with the Guptas.