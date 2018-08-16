As those close to hip-hop veteran Linda “ProKid” Mkhize prepared to honour him with a final send-off on Thursday‚ his family released the results of the musician’s postmortem.

In a statement issued on Wednesday‚ ProKid’s family said they received information on the exact cause of his death‚ which they released after the outpouring of love from fans.

“Doctors revealed that Linda suffered from hemosuccus pancreaticus, which is bleeding in the pancreas‚ pancreatic duct or structures near the pancreas such as the splenic artery‚ that bleed into the pancreatic duct‚” the statement said.

It said that before his death on Wednesday last week‚ ProKid had complained of stomach pain.

The family had initially stated that he died after suffering a severe seizure.

South Africans have inundated social media with tributes for the star and, last weekend, high-profile personalities gathered in the streets of Diepkloof where a huge picture of ProKid was painted on a wall.

ProKid’s family said they were grateful for the overwhelming support.

“The images of Slaghuis in Diepkloof really painted a picture of love for Pro.”

ProKid will be honoured with a memorial service on Thursday afternoon at Bassline and will be buried at Heroes Acre after a funeral service on Sunday.