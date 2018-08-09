i
WATCH | One of ProKid's last gigs before his death

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 August 2018
ProKid has left behind a lasting legacy.
Image: Via Instagram

Just over a month before his untimely death‚ hip-hop veteran Linda "ProKid" Mkhize gave a show-stopping performance at the Basha Uhuru music festival. Little did fans know it would be one of Pro's last big shows.

The rapper‚ who has been away from the spotlight for some time‚ had fans enthralled and screaming from the minute he came out for the performance.

A video on his Instagram‚ the last he posted before his death on Wednesday night‚ captured a moment where he had the crowd jumping to his hit Sekela.

 

BASHA UHURU

A post shared by Linda PRO Mkhize (@promkhize_za) on

Pro ended the performance by telling the crowd to make some noise for themselves.

"What a beautiful crowd‚" he added.

The MC then jumped onto stage during the performance to pay tribute to the legend.

"Give him a round of applause one last time. A lot of you might not know but he is one of the founders of commercial hip-hop and I say commercial hip-hop respectfully. So‚ one last time‚ make some noise."

 

In the hours following Pro's death‚ the concert's organisers shared a message on Twitter‚ remembering fondly how he waved to the crowd‚ only to be called back onto stage to give one last salute to the crowd of screaming fans.

 

Pro's family confirmed his death through a statement during the early hours of Thursday morning. It was revealed that Pro was visiting friends on Wednesday night when he suffered a "severe seizure".

