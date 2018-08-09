i
Legendary SA hip-hop artist ProKid dies after severe seizure attack

By Karishma Thakurdin - 09 August 2018
ProKid has left behind a lasting legacy.
Image: Via Instagram

News of award-winning‚ hip-hop artist Linda "ProKid" Mkhize's death‚ after having a seizure at the age of 37 has sent shockwaves through the nation on Thursday morning. 

ProKid's family confirmed the news through a media statement after an outpouring of tributes from fans and high-profile personalities emerged on social media. 

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of Hip-Hop passed away on Wednesday‚ August 8‚ 2018. He suffered a severe seizure attack‚ whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist‚ they did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38pm‚" read part of the statement. 

The statement went on to add that ProKid's family requested privacy as they tried to process the tragedy. 

"Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered." 

ProKid‚ who was considered to be one of the "pioneers" of hip-hop in SA will be remembered to his contribution to the industry and for hits such as  Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro. 

Meanwhile‚ thousands of fans have filled Twitter with heartfelt tributes in ProKid's honour. 

WATCH | One of ProKid's last gigs before his death

ust over a month before his untimely death‚ hip-hop veteran Linda "ProKid" Mkhize gave a show-stopping performance.
