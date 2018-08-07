Gang cut open ATM at Bay service station
Seven men used an angle grinder to cut open a Capitec ATM safe and steal about R100,000.
The incident happened between 10pm on Monday and 5am on Tuesday.
According to police, CCTV footage shows at least seven men involved with the heist at the Global Service station in Njoli Street Kwazakhele.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the service station closed at 10pm daily.
“When staff left the premises, everything was locked up. It appears a short while later, the suspects broke open a service hatch of a roller door that leads into the shop. Once they were inside, the suspects found the ATM and used angle grinders to cut open the safe door,” he said.
“After they gained entry, the men used the angle grinder to cut open the smaller safe inside the ATM.”
The men then fled.
Beetge said he could not confirm the amount that was stolen but officials on the scene said they suspected it was more than R100,000.
A case of burglary is under investigation.