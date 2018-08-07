Bay metro cop shoots fleeing driver

A Port Elizabeth man was shot in the buttocks after trying to run away from metro police officials during an early morning chase on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the incident happened at 3:30am when patrolling metro police attempted to stop a silver Opel Zafira travelling along Uitenhage Road.

“The vehicle refused to stop and sped up to try and escape. A car chase ensued before the driver stopped near Spondo Road intersection, opposite Kinako Mall.”

Labans said that the two metro police constables chased after the driver.

“The chase ensued into the Kwazekele area. It is alleged that one of the constables saw the suspect draw a firearm prompting them to shoot. One constable fired two shots and another three shots,” he said.

“The driver was shot in the buttocks and arrested.”

Labans said that no firearm was found on the scene. “Detectives are still investigating the case however no firearm was found on the scene,” he added.

Labans said that the driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving but was currently hospitalised.

“It remains unknown as to why the driver sped away and this is also subject to investigation.” he said.

“The driver is under police guard in hospital while recovering treatment,” he said.

As per standard procedure, the metro police constables are also under investigation for attempted murder.

“Cases against the two metro police officials are also underway due to the shooting.”

Labans said that the driver would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court after being discharged from hospital.