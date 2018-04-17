ATM robbery at Motherwell Shopping Complex

Motherwell Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

This after an ATM was found broken and emptied out at Motherwell Shopping complex on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Constable Mncedi Mbombo said the damage was discovered by personnel who went there to fix the ATM.

"The Bank Manager was informed and he phoned the police." Mbombo said.

Mbombo said it was believed the suspects gained entry through the back yard of the complex.

"It is suspected that the suspects used a grading machine to get the money from the ATM." Mbombo said.

"There were two security guards on duty for the night at the complex and they saw nothing. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash."

No arrest have been made, a business robbery case is under investigation.