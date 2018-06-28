ATMs torched in attempted theft

Two ATMS were damaged in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning when thieves tried to cut it open with blow torches.

The two ATMs are next to each other at the Motherwell Hardware Max-Save in Khama Street.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 2am.

“Both ATMS were damaged during the incident however it appears that the thieves failed to gain entry. The ATMs were damaged by what appears to be cut marks made from a blow torch.