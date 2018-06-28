ATMs torched in attempted theft
Two ATMS were damaged in Port Elizabeth on Thursday morning when thieves tried to cut it open with blow torches.
The two ATMs are next to each other at the Motherwell Hardware Max-Save in Khama Street.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened at about 2am.
“Both ATMS were damaged during the incident however it appears that the thieves failed to gain entry. The ATMs were damaged by what appears to be cut marks made from a blow torch.
“While the suspects were trying to cut open the one ATM, it appears something inside the ATM caught alight,” he said.
“On one of the ATMs it appears that they tried to cut off the back door vault handle.
“The alarm was triggered during the incident and this led to police and security responding. On arrival the suspects had already fled.”
Beetge said the fire department was called to the scene to assess the fire and extinguishing it.
“Nothing appears to be stolen and the ATMs at this stage are only damaged,” he said.
A case of malicious damage to property is being investigated.