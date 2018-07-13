Man shot in arm while wrestling robber

A Humansdorp spaza shop owner was shot in the arm while wrestling with a gunman who tried to rob his store.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the attempted robbery happened at about 6:30pm on Thursday when two men entered the spaza shop in Vumazonke Street, Humansdorp.

“One of the men pretended to be a customer and bought cigarettes. While the spaza shop owner was assisting him, a second man took out a firearm and held the owner at gunpoint. In an act of bravery, the 38-year-old businessman grabbed the firearm and started wrestling with the suspect, and a shot went off,” Nkohli said.

“A bullet struck the owner on the left upper arm, but he managed to get hold of the firearm," he said.

After the scuffle, the two robbers fled on foot empty handed. “The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Nkohli added that a 9mm pistol, with its serial number filed off, as well as three rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

“The firearm will to be sent to the laboratory for ballistic investigation,” he added.

A case of attempted business robbery is under investigation.