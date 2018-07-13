Event aims to equip creative entrepreneurs
With the intention to empower local creative entrepreneurs with skills, tools and platforms to help them access global markets and develop their brands, ZAXL Online founder Jermaine Charles will hold a creative conference open to the public tomorrow. The Manifest Creative Conference will host an array of speakers from the Eastern Cape’s fashion, music and arts industries.
