Jewellery suspect ‘wore hot watch’

A fifth suspect believed to be connected to the Francarlo Jewellers burglary in Walmer Park Shopping Centre has been arrested, after allegedly attempting to bribe a police official to let him go.

The bust happened at about 2am on Thursday when police received a tip-off on the location of more stolen watches as well as other suspected stolen items such as television sets.

The arrest comes a week after four men were caught with jewellery and watches stolen from Francarlo Jewellers in the burglary two weeks ago.

Seven men, armed with firearms, sledgehammers and a crowbar, broke into the centre and targeted Francarlo and the iStore in the complex.

The latest arrest was of a 44year-old man at the Dolfyn block of flats in Algoa Park.

Police said he was wearing one of the stolen watches.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that during a search of the flat, a further 26 suspected stolen watches were recovered as well as five plasma television sets, four iPhones, cameras, several external hard drives and personal documents of various people – including passports, driver’s licences and bank cards. Twelve of the 26 watches recovered still had Francarlo price tags attached to them.

“The man [allegedly] attempted to bribe the arresting officer with about R15,000 in cash to let him go,” Naidu said.

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday for bribery and possession of stolen property.