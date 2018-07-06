Cash-in-transit heists have declined by 61% in a month since the launch of a nationwide police operation.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele and South Africa's national police commisioner‚ General Khehla Sitole.

Since the operation was implemented at the beginning of June‚ more than 40 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime‚ Cele and Sitole said in a joint statement on Friday.

Four of the arrested rank among the top 20 suspects wanted for similar crimes.

Besides the arrests‚ a substantial amount of money as well as arms and ammunition have been recovered.

“The number of arrests is a sign of our commitment to the constitutional mandate to uphold and enforce the law on the scourge of cash-in-transit robberies that continue to terrorise our people‚" said Cele.

“Nothing must divert or distract our men in blue from creating a safe and secure environment for all people of South Africa and ensuring criminals are brought to justice.”

Despite the improvement between May and June‚ it is estimated that 160 heists have occurred this year so far.

Sitole said security officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the valuable cargo they transport and must be commended for their efforts.

"We will continue to stamp the authority of the state on our efforts to prevent‚ combat and investigate crime. We will do this without any fear or favour‚" said Sitole.