Suspected PE gunman nabbed in Humansdorp

A second suspect in the attack on relatives of alleged gang boss Shaun Ah Shene has been arrested.

The 28-year-old was tracked to a house in Arcadia Informal Settlement in Humansdorp where members of the Gang Investigation Unit arrested him.

Jermaine Williams, 21, was killed while Ah Shene’s younger brother Mercian, 28 and his son Shane, 23, were wounded during the daylight attack outside the Glendenning Flats in Gelvan Street, Schauderville, on May 20.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the arrest came after detectives followed up on a tip-off.

“Information was followed up and the suspect was arrested inside a house at about midday [on Wednesday],” she said.

Police have declined to name the man until he is formally charged in court.

The arrest comes a week after another suspect, Clinton Minnaar, 36, was arrested while hiding at a house in Stanford Road, Helenvale.

Minnaar is believed to be linked to the Bethelsdorp Spotbouer gang and was caught after trying to flee from police.

At the time of the incident, Ah Shene’s cousin, lawyer Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoorn, said the shooting took place after a gangster had been robbing and terrorising residents living in the flats.

The trio found the suspected robber which led to a confrontation, resulting in Williams being shot dead and the other two wounded.

Minnaar appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and will remain in custody.

The 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the same court on Friday.