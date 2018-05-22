Family of ‘gang boss’ shot

One person was gunned down and two others – family of alleged gang boss Shaun Ah Shene – were wounded in a weekend shooting that police suspect is linked to an ongoing turf war. The attack happened shortly before 9am in the car park outside Glendenning Flats in Gelvan Street, Schauderville, on Sunday.

Two of the injured are relatives of Ah Shene, 58, who has been in and out of court in recent years for a string of allegations including fraud and tax evasion.

Police suspect that a member of the Bethelsdorp Spotbouer gang targeted their rival China gang, also known as the Ah Shenes, following an argument that allegedly turned into a fist-fight.

Police declined to release the name of the man who died. Shaun Ah Shene’s son, Shane, 23, as well as Shaun’s younger brother, Mercian, 28, were wounded.

Relatives said Mercian was in a stable condition after being shot in the chest while Shane was wounded in the back, hip and foot.

While police suspect the matter to be linked to ongoing gang wars, the Ah Shene family believes the attack is linked to a spate of robberies on residents in the Schauderville area last week.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives and uniformed police responded to the shooting.

“On arrival, the three victims were already transported to hospital where one male succumbed to his injuries.

“It is alleged that the deceased and two injured persons, who are affiliated to the China Ah Shene gang, went to Glendenning Flats and approached the suspect, who is affiliated to the Bethelsdorp Spotbouers, over an incident that took place earlier in the week. The argument turned into a physical brawl resulting in the fatal shooting.”

Shaun’s cousin, lawyer Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoorn, said the family was devastated by the attack.

“There are several messages floating around social media that are all false and trying to stir up hype. This is a matter that stems from a gangster who was robbing and terrorising the residents living in the flats.”

Ah Shene-Verdoorn said Mercian, Shane and a friend confronted the man on Sunday.